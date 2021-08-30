UNDP Graduate Placement For 20,000 Nigerian Youths Countrywide

Coming to you from the State House, Abuja, tomorrow, Tuesday August 31, 2021:

Applications will open for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, which aims to place 20,000 skilled young Nigerian graduates (under the age of 30) into jobs in private and public sector organizations around the country.

The jobs will last for 12 months, will be fully-paid, and will seek to help prepare qualifying recent graduates for their future careers and work environments.

Goals include improving employability, building useful career and leadership skills in young graduates, and connecting employers and potential employees.

The programme is a Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Initiative supported by the United Nations Development Programme UNDP in Nigeria

20,000 young Nigerians will benefit. E fit be you ooooo.

Spread the word, and stay tuned for updates.



