Unknown gunmen attack another Police Station in Ebonyi, kill Policeman

Set ablaze office of DPO, Admin building

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Another policeman has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in the State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday as the gunmen invaded Obiozara police station in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.

The gunmen who invaded the station at about 3 am, set ablaze the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the admin building.

A Source within the area noted that the main police station at the LGA was burnt down during #EndSARS protest as the gunmen now attacked the temporary police station being used for its office.

“I called one of the police officers who said they were attacked early this morning by 3 am, one Inspector was shot dead. That they burnt two offices, that of the DPO and the admin’s office.

“They had burnt the main office during EndSARS with some vehicles, they now relocated to another block around the station where this attack took place”, the source said

At the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if the gunmen carted away any rifle belonging to Nigeria police.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers.

This is coming five days after a Police officer was killed in another attack on Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki was attacked last week and set ablaze by unknown hoodlums.

Similarly, gunmen attacked a Police checkpoint in Afikpo and allegedly killed two soldiers on duty last week.

The motive for the attack on the Federal High Court, just like the attacks on security officials, is possibly to weaken state institutions that are in charge of law and order, so as to create fear and confusion.



