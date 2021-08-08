Update On Minna-Bida Road (Photos)

Update on Minna-Bida Road.

With compensation of all structures along Kpakungu already paid and the electricity poles being readjusted to pave way, the second lane of the first phase of dualisation of 15km of the 82km Minna-Bida road has commenced and will continue with the dualisation which will terminate in Bida.

The Government, is in the know of the heavy traffic and the hardship experienced by users plying the road which is why it has reached an agreement with the contractor that the road must be of the highest possible standard. The State Government will not accept any compromise of quality in the reconstructing and dualising this all-important road.

The Niger State Government regrets whatever inconvenience this reconstruction work may cause and is urging the public to exercise patience as the road continues to undergo reconstruction. #LoloIsWorking.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

