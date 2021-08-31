US Honours Nigerian Soldier For Contributing To Fight Against Extremism (Photo)

The United States has honoured a Nigerian, Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Aminu Yakubu, for his contribution to the fight against violent extremism.

On Monday, the Commander, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, General Jeffrey Harrigian presented Yakubu with the “The Legion of Merit” awarded by the 27th US Secretary of Defence.

While presenting the award, Harrigian said Yakubu greatly improved Nigeria–US military relations, which caused an increase in United States support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism during his tenure as Defence Attaché.

He added that AVM Yakubu also coordinated with various US government agencies for the first visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the US, as well as the first-ever visit of a Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff to the US Africa Command in Germany.

He said Yakubu’s advocacy and leadership were instrumental in the acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft being inducted on Tuesday by the Nigerian Air Force.

He added that Yakubu’s superior effort, outstanding leadership, and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Nigerian Air Force, and his country.

The United States explained that the Legion of Merit is one of its military’s most prestigious awards honouring outstanding service and achievement.

“The Legion of Merit medal was authorised by Congress in 1942 to award members of the Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria explained.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/31/us-honours-nigerian-soldier-contributing-fight-against-extremism

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...