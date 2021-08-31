US Suspends Diplomatic Presence In Afghanistan, Transfers Operations To Doha, Qatar

U.S. military flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan. A new chapter of America’s engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It’s one in which we will lead with our diplomacy.

As of today, we have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan.

The United States will continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. It will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations, like @UN agencies & NGOs. We expect that those efforts will not be impeded by the Taliban or anyone.

We will hold the Taliban to their commitment on freedom of movement for foreign nationals, visa holders, and at-risk Afghans. The international chorus on this is strong, and it will stay strong.

We continue to honor all those brave men and women, from the United States and many other countries, who risked or sacrificed their lives as part of this long mission in Afghanistan, right up to today.



US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

