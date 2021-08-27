US Visa Fees,Duration and How to apply

Visa applicants, including children, are required to pay a non-refundable, non-transferable visa application fee, sometimes referred to as the MRV fee, before applying for a nonimmigrant visa. The visa application fee must be paid whether a visa is issued or not. The type of visa for which you apply determines the fee amount. This webpage lists visa application fees associated with each nonimmigrant visa type. In Nigeria, depending on your visa class, the majority of visa applicants will pay either $160, $190 or $265 at GT Bank.

Please note that only the application fees for nonimmigrant visas are listed here. Information about other visa fees that are paid directly to the National Visa Center, to the U.S. Embassy, to the U.S. Consulate General, or to the Department of Homeland Security, can be found here.



Payment Information



Although fees are listed in U.S. dollars, payment must be made using local currency. You can pay your fee at any GTBank branch or, if you are an account holder at GTBank, you can pay online. More information about payment options is here. To find a GTBank or GTBank branch.





Restrictions



Your visa application fee is non-refundable and you cannot transfer it to another person. You will receive a receipt after paying the application fee. This receipt is valid for one year from the date of payment and allows you to schedule your interview at the U.S. Embassy/Consulate General. You must schedule your interview while the receipt is valid, which means your interview must be booked within one year of paying your fee. If you do not schedule an interview within a year of payment then your receipt will expire, you will not be able to schedule an interview, and you must pay the fee again and begin the process anew.



Visa Types and Application Fee Amounts



The application fees are shown below and apply to one visa application. The application fee for the most common nonimmigrant visa types is $160. This includes tourist, business, student and exchange visas. Most petition-based visas, such as work and religious visas, are $190. K visas cost $265 and the fee amount for E visas is $205. Please note that visa fees for K applicants must be made at GT Bank. The tables below are a more comprehensive list of visa types and fee amounts. Following the tables is a short list of nonimmigrant visas which do not require payment of an application fee.



Exchange Rate

Current Consular Exchange Rate: 420.00 NGN = 1 USD

Current Rate Valid Through: 01/09/2021

Visa Types and Application Fee Amounts – Sorted by Fee Class

Fee Amount (USD) Fee Amount (NGN) Visa Type Description

$160 67200.00 B Business/Tourist

$160 67200.00 C-1 Transit

$160 67200.00 D Ship/Airline Crew

$160 67200.00 F Student (academic)

$160 67200.00 I Journalist and Media

$160 67200.00 J Exchange Visitors

$160 67200.00 M Student (vocational)

$160 67200.00 T Victim of Human Trafficking

$160 67200.00 TN/TD NAFTA Professionals

$160 67200.00 U Victim of Criminal Activity

$190 79800.00 H Temporary/Seasonal Workers and Employment, Trainees

$190 79800.00 L Intracompany Transferees

$190 79800.00 O Persons with Extraordinary Ability

$190 79800.00 P Athletes. Artists & Entertainers

$190 79800.00 Q International Cultural Exchange

$190 79800.00 R Religious Worker

$265 111300.00 K Fiancé(e) or Spouse of U.S. Citizen

$205 86100.00 E Treaty Trader/Investor, Australian Professional Specialty

Visa Types and Conditions with No Fee Required



Applicants for A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO, and diplomatic visas (as defined in 22 CFR 41.26)

Applicants holding J visas and who are participating in certain official U.S. Government-sponsored educational and cultural exchanges

Replacement of a machine-readable visa when the original visa was not properly affixed or the visa needs to be reissued through no fault of the applicant

Applicants exempted by international agreement, including members and staff of an observer mission to United Nations Headquarters recognized by the UN General Assembly, and their immediate families

Applicants traveling to provide certain charitable services

U.S. Government employees traveling on official business

A parent, sibling, spouse or child of a U.S. Government employee killed in the line of duty who is traveling to attend the employee’s funeral and/or burial; or a parent, sibling, spouse, son or daughter of a U.S. Government employee critically injured in the line of duty for visitation during emergency treatment and convalescence

Other Fee



SEVIS Fees

The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) is an Internet-based system that tracks F, M and J visa participants (and their family members) from the time they receive their initial documentation (either an I-20 or a DS-2019) until they graduate/leave school or conclude/leave program.



F, M and J visa principal applicants: Check with your U.S. school to make sure your information has been entered into SEVIS. You will need to pay a separate SEVIS fee in addition to the visa application fee. For nonimmigrant students with Form I-20, the SEVIS fee is US$350. For most exchange visitors with Form DS-2019, the SEVIS fee is US$220. Instructions for paying the SEVIS fee can be found here.



SEVIS Fee Exception

Applicants participating in a U.S. Government sponsored program (programs whose codes begin with G-1, G-2, G-3, G-7) are not required to pay the SEVIS fee.



Blanket L Fee (Fraud Prevention and Detection Fee)



First-time principal applicants who are covered under a blanket petition for L status must pay a Fraud Prevention and Detection fee of US $500. This fee should be paid to the cashier at the Consular Section on the day of the interview. If a subsequent L-1 visa application is based on a new Form I-129S, the Fraud Prevention and Detection fee must be collected again.



More Information



If you have any questions regarding the consular currency exchange rate, please click here, create a profile, answer five short questions so that we can determine the correct amount you must pay.

