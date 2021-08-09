Usifo Ataga: Chidinma Ojukwu Remanded In Prison By Court For 30 Days

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6693397/usifo-ataga-chidinma-ojukwu-court

Chidinma Adora Ojukwu, the Prime suspect in the killing of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, and one Adedapo Quadri, were, on Monday, remanded in prison custody by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo remanded Ojukwu for 30 days, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ojukwu, 21, was alleged to have murdered Ataga in a shortlet in Lekki area of Lagos State. She and the deceased had been ‘dating’ for sometime.

She confessed killing the deceased because she needed money from him. She has been in the custody of the Nigerian police Force until her remand today. Ataga, on the other hand, has been buried.

https://politicsnigeria.com/just-in-usifo-ataga-court-remands-chidinma-in-prison/

