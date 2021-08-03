Uti Nwachukwu Celebrates His 39th Birthday With Risqué Photos

Actor, Uti Nwachukwu has released sexually charged photos to mark his birthday.

Uti, who won Big Brother Africa season 5, turns 39 today, August 3.

He captions the Pictures:

Be Like Water… Be Rich, Be Healthy, Be Flexible , Be Wild , Be Serene, Enrich , Nourish ….and have no Enemies

••

THIS IS ME �

Stay Clean Always�

Stay Fresh Always �

Rule 1 : Love thyself Unapologetically

Rule 12 : Embrace Your sensuality �

Rule No 10 : Be ageless like a god

Rule No 24 : Bare your soul

Rule No 36: Be FEROCIOUS When Needed.

RULE No 8 : Love! Love Passionately, Boundlessly and Unconditionally.

Rule No 39 : Receive Love without doubt



https://www.instagram.com/p/CSF3jW5od_0/?utm_medium=copy_link