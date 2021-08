Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 58th birthday on August 1 2021, IgbereTV reports.

One of the photos she shared was captioned;

“Happy Birthday to my darling, sweet and bubbly self.

Thank You, JESUS

It couldn’t have fallen on a better day; this Sunday is BEST.”

