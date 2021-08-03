Veteran Nollywood Actor, Adebayo Salami Loses Mother

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami’s mother has passed away, Newspremises has learnt.

The filmmaker and his family have been said to be thrown into mourning following the dismiss of his beloved mother.

The bereaved movie star took to his Instagram page to announce the death of his aged mum on Tuesday, August 3.

Salami disclosed that his heart was full of thanksgiving and calm reflection over his late mother’s life.

After disclosing the burial arrangements, he called on people to put his deceased mother and family into their prayers.

He wrote:

“From Allah we all came, To Him we shall all return “ It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory few hours ago. She will be buried today by 2pm at Bello’s compound pakata roundabout Ilorin. Details of Fidau shall be communicated later. Please put my late mother and the family in your prayers at this period. May Allah grant my precious jewel Aljannah Firdaos. Sleep well my mother, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem.”



