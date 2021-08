Two days, Prof. Osinbajo delivered remarks at a virtual event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sahara (Energy) Group where the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Felix Tshisekedi was in attendance.

In an appreciative message, VP Osinbajo thanks the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (in French) for his support to Sahara Energy while celebrating 25 years of Sahara Group.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOrDcwImoz4

