Pastor Joseph Agboli is dead. Before his death, he was the pastor of Victorious Army Ministries,Acme road, Ogba. He was age 53. Gistmaster gathered he died in a London Hospital on Wednesday 25 August 2021. The cause of Pastor Agboli’s death is said to be heart related disease.

Married to Rev Blessing Agboli, they started the church in 1995 at their Opebi apartment in Lagos. They later moved to Acme Road in 1998.

