Video Of EFCC Operatives Bullying Dorathy Bachor’s Sister Yesterday

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

See Earlier Threads:
https://www.nairaland.com/6717255/efcc-returns-dorathy-bachors-house

https://www.nairaland.com/6715577/dorathy-bachors-estate-after-it

https://www.nairaland.com/6715391/efcc-breaks-into-dorathy-bachors#105086156

The EFCC operatives were also seen trying to snatch Dorathy’s sister, Cynthia’s phone after she went live on Instagram.

Recall that while Dorathy said the forced entry left her shaking and sent her mother into a panic state, EFCC in a statement released yesterday, stated that they were only executing a search warrant.

See the video below.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiQ5NBCg-Fw

Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS8ztUwgIJM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: