Video Of King’s College Students Beating Their Juniors

A young boy I know attends kings college and complains of being bullied. He sent the video he recorded to his ward, of young boys being bullied. I know a young lady I work with and I am surprised she said it’s normal. I am in ACUTE SHOCK…NORMAL How can beating young kids be normal?. What if they are injured?. Abeg o please tell me, am I too old?. Is it normal? Shouldn’t something be done about this before a child gets seriously injured?.I was never a border so I don’t think I can understand beating people’s children like this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by5NxKC1Pdw

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSL_WJAAqK1/?utm_medium=copy_link

