Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has announced the death of her father via her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

She shared her father’s photo with the caption;

“A girl needs a father

A girl needs her father

This girl will always love her father

This girl will dearly miss her father

Rest well daddy

you will always be in our hearts!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSXnpQzjutI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print