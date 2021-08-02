Ward Congresses: Aregbesola Loses Out As Oyetola Takes Control Of Osun APC

The feud between Governor Gboye­ga Oyetola of Osun State and his pre­decessor, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, took another ugly twist at the weekend as their supporters traded blames following the conduct of last Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses in the state.

Prior to the conduct of the congress, the minister and his proxies had openly boasted to take over the par­ty structure from the gover­nor and deny him a second term.

According to Daily Inde­pendent findings, they had claimed that Oyetola was re­versing the policies of Areg­besola and was also working to erase his legacies, despite the role the minister played in his election in 2018.

o demonstrate their read­iness for political war against Oyetola, they floated a group, The Osun Progressives (TOP), and announced Areg­besola; former Osun Speaker, Najim Salam; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Rep­resentatives, Yusuff Lasun, and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and 2018 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeo­ti, as Board of Trustees (BoT) members, with the former governor as the chairman of the BoT.

Speaking with Daily Inde­pendent, a party leader in the camp of the governor said Aregbesola has been visiting the state without recourse to the governor.

“While Aregbesola pub­licly announced his endorse­ment of TOP, Adeoti and Salam did not. But while Salam has been hobnobbing openly with TOP, Adeoti does not as he continues to shuttle between Oyetola and Aregbe­sola until last Saturday when he dumped TOP to openly identify with the majority in his Iwo Council, who are on the side of the governor.

“Unlike Salam and Adeo­ti, however, Lasun publicly dissociated himself from TOP and Aregbesola, just as he lampooned the interior minister for contemplating a political war with Oyetola, describing the former gover­nor as one who almost ruined his (Lasun) business.

“Despite not being able to rally critical stakeholders to his side, Aregbesola car­ried on with his plans. On three occasions, including a week before the congress, he visited the state without re­course to the governor, with his thugs willing and ready to unleash violence on the state, but Oyetola have continued to avoid any circumstance that will give his predecessor the slightest opportunity to carry out his agenda.

“Even last Saturday, his men came prepared for vi­olence, but Oyetola and his supporters avoided them, this, it was gathered was largely responsible for the peaceful conduct of last Sat­urday’s exercise without a single casualty being record­ed”, the party leader said.

However, at the end of the ward congress, the ward ex­ecutives, who were loyalists of the governor were elected through consensus method amid protests by the minis­ter’s loyalists.

Speaking on the outcome of the congress, a former House of Representatives member, who spoke on con­dition of anonymity, said, “In the end of the 332 wards in the state, Aregbesola’s men were only visible in five wards where they conducted a parallel congress. One of the wards is that of Salam, the former Speaker of Osun House.

“In all, the congress was orderly and peaceful. The members of the Osun State National Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress have applauded the peaceful con­duct of the exercise in the entire state.

“The delegates also ex­tolled members of the ruling party for their high level of compliance towards ensur­ing smooth, free, fair, credi­ble and acceptable congress across the 332 wards in the state.”

This is even as the APC loyalists and supporters who participated in the process across wards in the state expressed satisfaction at the adoption of consen­sus mode by the party lead­ership.

While fielding questions from journalists during the tour of the committee to Irag­biji, the governor lauded the members of the party for turning out in large num­bers to elect new officers of the party at wards level.

Oyetola also extolled the peaceful conduct of the ex­ercise across the 332 wards in the state.

However, Aregbesola’s loyalists have rejected the congress, saying they were excluded as the governor allegedly hijacked the mate­rials. They also alleged the party refused to carry them along in the exercise.

Najeem Salam, former Osun Speaker and Aregbes­ola’s loyalist who was at ward 4, Ejigbo, alleged that the ex­ecutives were imposed, not elected.

“We have a political crisis in the state. The national does not set up the ward congress committee. The government in power has been cajoling people, harassing party mem­bers that are not in support of what they are doing within the party.

“Unfortunately, those that came to the state for sales of form are incommunicado. We only saw it online that they came for stakeholders meetings, people like me were not involved and some other eminent personalities within the party. We are not also involved to talk to them and address the issue on con­sensus.

“How would you know the stakeholders? Why would people that want to go to an election against another par­ty in 2022 be afraid of the elec­tion within the party?

“With what the present administration is doing with the issue of ward congress, it seems they are not ready for the election in 2022.”

