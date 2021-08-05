We’ll Equip Enyimba Economic City With Uninterrupted Power Supply – Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that when completed the Enyimba Economic City would be the only Free Trade Zone in Nigeria with an uninterrupted power supply, ABN TV reports.

According to the Governor, the zone would provide a manufacturing platform for people of the South-East zone, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Enyimba Economic City.

The governor while playing host to a delegation from a local company engaged in the production of electrical cables, CUTIX Plc at Government Lodge, Aba called on Nigerians to take pride in and patronize locally made products as a way of boosting the local economy.

The governor stressed that if Nigerians patronize locally made products, the local manufacturers would not meet the demands of the citizens let alone exporting them, urging manufacturers to begin to blow their own trumpets while improving on their products, a statement from the Governor’s Chief press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka says.

It read in part, “He commended the entrepreneur for his contributions to the locally made products and congratulated him for blazing the trail in electricity cables. He assured them that his administration will partner with the company by patronizing them and giving them the opportunity to handle the electrical works in some ongoing projects.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made it clear that amongst the present crop of Nigerian Governors, he remains the champion of Locally Produced Goods and assured that he will continue to canvass the use of locally produced goods.

“Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation and a Director of CUTIX PLC, Sir Mathias Omego said the team was at Government Lodge to seek partnership with Abia State government in the areas of street lighting and other electrical projects. He said they are willing to partner with the State assuring that their products are known for their high quality and remain the best in the country.



