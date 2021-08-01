What Abba Kyari Did Affects You As A Nigerian – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri To Nigerians: You And Your Family Will Pay The Price For Abba Kyari’s Corruption

Reno Omokri has taken to his Instagram handle to state the problems Nigerians will have following DCP Abba Kyari’s indictment in Hushpuppi’s fraud case, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“What Abba Kyari did affects you as a Nigerian. It makes our government less trustworthy. We will fall in Transparency International’s CPI. As a result, Foreign Direct Investment will fall. Unemployment will rise. Naira will crash further. Our population will explode, while our economy will implode. The result will be increased crime and insecurity. Because of increased crime and insecurity, more of our GDP will be used to fight insecurity, rather than build infrastructure. It is a vicious cycle that starts with corruption in vital institutions like the Judiciary, law enforcement, and civil service. You and your family will pay the price for Abba Kyari’s corruption because money runs from countries were trust is low, and his actions have lowered trust in the Nigerian economy among the international community. Look at the picture. Look at the flag. Look at the name of the country. Your value is tied to that. That is why you should care

#TableShaker”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSBRsHFrIDb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link