What Business Can One Start With N15,000,000 In Nigeria?

As the world economy experience fall in the global demand for commodities stemming from the pandemic. Nigeria is not left out as the naira currently trade N520 to 1$.

For many businesses and entrepreneurs, the naira fall has been a heavy burden on their operations and personal lives most especially for people who buy import goods from other countries.

Nigeria Investment Youth Funds In partnership with Heritage Bank wants to reward a Nigerian entrepreneur with a cash prize of 15,000,000 to boost their business in season 8 of The Next Titan entrepreneur Reality TV show.

That brings me to the question ” What business can one invest in or start with N15,000,000/ 29,000$ In Nigeria?

I’ll be in the comment section for your responses.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...