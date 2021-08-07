In our last street interview, we felt that despite the bad narrative about Nigeria and the inconsistency of our government or leaders in particular, there are still some things that looking at other countries, Nigeria and Nigerians are by far performing best at. We’ve heard a couple of success stories from different sectors in Nigeria despite the hardship in the nooks and crannies of this nation. Then, we decided to ask this simple question “What do you love about Nigeria?” A lot of responses we got proved that Nigeria can still be developed if well managed by the right set of leaders. This is a 2 minute brief of what several Nigerians told us about what they love about Nigeria. In your own opinion, what would you say you love about Nigeria really?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo-J6cB0-Lg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

