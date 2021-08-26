What Is The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’? Videos Of People Testing Their Balance Go Viral

The internet opens up to new challenge every other day. This week, it’s the ‘Milk Crate Challenge.’

It’s unclear how exactly the trend started, though it seems to have picked up steam over the weekend.

One might wonder what’s challenging about a milk crate but trust me, there are a million collections of videos on TikTok and other social media platforms of people jumping on the incredible fun-looking challenge yet extremely dangerous.

These are six things you should know about this trending challenge called ‘Milk Crate Challenge:

1. The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ is the latest of a slew of dares that have gone viral on TikTok.

2. The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ involves stacking milk crates in the shape of a pyramid.

3. People then try to climb up one side and down the other as the stacks get increasingly insecure and hazardous.

4. When a participant makes a misstep or the pyramid-like shaped stacked crates which then not to hold firmly, he or she falls to the ground, usually on top the toppled crates

5. As videos of people falling alarmingly go viral on social media, doctors across the US are coming out to alert people of the severe injuries that can occur in the process. An orthopedic surgeon, Shawn Anthony described falling from the pyramid-like-shaped stacks of crates as being even worse than falling from a ladder.

