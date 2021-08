please nairalanders with experience what do you think this is? it started appearing on my skin 3 days ago , and it gets itchy sometimes, this has never happened to me before, please what do you think it is, ? any solutions ? I thought it because of the bathing soap that I switched

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...