‘What The Lady I Invited Over Took From My House While Going Home’

I take all these for granted but today own annoyed me because this head abi earpiece is a little expensive and original with good bass sound i use to play my music in public places minding my business. If you are a bachelor living alone and maybe you invite ladies sometimes to your crib who comes and go or spend the night you will observe they usually pick something and go even after collecting transport money and other support and all u served them to entertain them…Thats how i can’t find my charger, usb head, powerbank even perfume whenever they visit.

