Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze has thrown a jab at Christians, WonderTV Media reports

The leader of the Free the Nation Online Church took to his Instagram page to made a post which claims that the Christians celebrate corruption when it favours them.

His post reads;

“When corruption favours Christians they call it grace”

