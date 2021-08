Help Solve This Engagement Wahala

My answer is

A. Reasonable

When I see your own answers I’ll give my reasons for choosing A

A man proposes to his woman with a receipt of her $70k student loan debt being paid in full in place of a ring. She thanks him, but says she still requires a ring before getting married. What is she?

A. Reasonable B. Ungrateful C. Smart D. Dumb

