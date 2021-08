Has anyone experienced this. This is where I find myself. And I keep getting talks like it’s a bad thing. Talks like your last has married before you shouldn’t you be ashamed. Some even go to extent of proclaiming abomination.

For me all this one’s no concern me. I am a playboy at heart and will marry at my own time or not at all. Depends on how I feel.

Peace of Mind and Freedom is Priceless. Don’t Take it away from me.

So have you had similar experience please share

