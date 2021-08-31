Why Do Ladies Have A Problem With This?

After watching a video on YouTube, I’m compelled to ask this question…

Why do many ladies see nothing wrong in this first scenario and see the second as a serious issue.

First scenario

1. Titi meets two friends, Richard and Tom… She desires Tom so much but it was Richard who approached her first and of course she turns him down… Tom gets the vibe that she likes him, he tries his luck and voila she is in… Richard finds out latter and is cool with it.. No issues at all The lady also sees nothing wrong in dating a guy who is a friend to a guy she just turned down.

Another scenario

2. Dare Meets two good friends, Tara and Lizzy… Lizzy desires Dare so much but he goes for Tara and Tara turns him down but the guy gets a good vibe from Lizzy and tries his luck and Lizzy gladly obliges but Tara starts to go crazy threatening her friend for going out with a guy she turned down…

Are both scenarios not the same? Why do many ladies feel the first instance is cool and the second one isn’t?

Even if the lady dates the guy and latter dumps him for whatever reason, what is her headache if her friend now falls in love with the same guy…? Is there anything wrong if another person sees what you dumped as a treasure.

Is there a written law that states that a lady can’t date a guy her friend rejected or the ex of her friend?

What is your opinion?

