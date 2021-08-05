Why Do Some Family Members Act Like They Don’t Care?

I have been on this forum for quite sometime, I have been a guest all this while but my friend is in desperate need of help so I figure out it would be better if I seek you guys opinion.

I have a friend who’s uncle is a well to do man works in a big organization and can use is influence to secure jobs or loans for my freind.

My freind has been at his Mercy for quite some time now, she is very hard-working though but she has witnessed the man help those who ain’t even family members secure jobs in great places.

This is someone she calls family and uncle. This is not the first time of seeing this, I have seen this quite a lot it’s very common amongst our people here in the south.

My question is why do family members turn your backs on you even though they have the power to help you out of your current situation. Blood they say is Thicke than water if I can’t help my cousin or nephew then why are we family. She has been begging this man, and this man clearly can work things out.

She has a work herself but it’s not self sustaining coupled with the act that she has younger ones to look after.

I have told her to look elsewhere that sometimes our helpers are not close as we think? What kinda advie would you give her

