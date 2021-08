Bleaching is news in Ghana

In Ghana, a few women bleach their skin to look fair

Guys rarely bleach in Ghana

However, the story is different for Nigerian men. Most Nigerian men have bleached their skin under the guise of toning

For me, it is hilarious and disgusting

Because I can make out a natural fair man and bleached man; besides I don’t like fair guys

Guys, why do you bleach?

