Why Everyone is Talking About Miss Ada Ogwashi 2021

The beauty pageant that everyone is talking about in Delta State and beyond is Miss Ada Ogwashi. GISTMASTER gathered it is one of the best of it’s kind in the South South Nigeria, that is why everyone is talking about it.

Founded in 2013, by Odibenua Tony Nkadi, under the auspices of Thinkins client services) Miss Ada Ogwashi is a goal-oriented, socio-cultural beauty pageant in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State – Nigeria. It is the first and foremost indigenous pageant in Ogwashi-uku and its environs.

The brand appreciates the unique cultural, physical and intellectual attributes of contestants, as well as their talents and knowledge in current affairs while selecting a beauty queen / youth cultural ambassador for the famous Ogwashi-uku kingdom. The pageant which has become an annual event since inception and has produced worthy ambassadors and queens of repute across different spheres of endeavors, especially in hospitality, education, law, entertainment, business and entrepreneurial duties.



The Event



The pageant holds every December 24th (Christmas eve) in Ogwashi-uku, Delta state; in an event infrastructure of choice, large enough to contain the target audience which cuts across clients, entertainers and the media.

Prospects



The success of any event emanates from good planning. Miss Ada Ogwashi has successfully explored good concepts, coordination and control especially with the assistance of sons and daughters who work tirelessly from cradle until the end of the event and beyond. The growth of the brand has been noticeably consistent from 2013 till date as the indices for checking this prospect revolves around our role in education and training, entertainment and hospitality, marketing and promotions, as well as notable community development services.

The organisers said “Our aim is to promote the cultural heritage of the Ogwashi-uku people and continue to uphold the self-worth of youths (especially the girl child) and connect them to the corporate and business world. This has been the norm for years and the testimony from past queen`s and contestants has been mind blowing and encouraging. We are bold to say that they are living the dream”

Organization/management

The event is divided into several parts which includes;

Promotion of event Screening of prospective contestants Camping The event proper Post-event activities which includes the queens’ first outing to the Ogwashi-uku carnival and courtesy visits to the palace and selected sons and daughters of Ogwashi-uku Community services

These activities are well managed by specialists who offer top notch roles to the benefit and sustenance of the brand.

Sponsorship



Over the years, Miss Ada Ogwashi have been monetarily sponsored and catered for by the CEO, Tony Odibenua and little assistance from lovers of supporters of the event. The event is open to sponsorship as the gains are tremendous and waiting to be tapped.

Crowns to be worn

The ultimate crown is that of the winner who is eventually crowned at the end of the event based on the results of the pageant which cuts across beauty, intelligence, confidence, show-biz, strength, cultural inclination, stage presence and personality.

Other crowns include, Miss Amity (the best behaved contestant during camping season) which is usually by popular vote in the camp, Miss Photogenic (The contestant whose photographic impression is second to none). Others are the first and second runners-up.

The Gift and reward

Miss Ada Ogwashi have given out various kinds of gift items ranging from Refrigerators, Television sets, Oven/Gas cookers and most impotently, an official car. These gifts have also been accompanied by luxury trips within and across Nigeria, brand ambassadorial roles, links to other pageants to represent Ogwashi-uku/ Aniocha, to mention but a few.

Going Forward

The brand believes in her mission and vision and despite several obstacles within the way up, she has managed to keep her head up. Youth and women empowerment especially that of the girl child remains our focus and the brand is committed to delivering this mandate through entertainment and pageantry, social integration, skill creation and acquisition as well as other socio-cultural interactions.

We believe that the girl child results as a matter of birth, and her transition into womanhood is a matter of age, but all that is needed to transform her into an asset should be a contribution of both the formal and informal setting. Hence, Miss Ada Ogwashi pageant has provided the opportunity for the girl child to recognize, build and showcase their personality, confidence, communication skills, strength, self-esteem, beauty and brains while empowering them to become positive role models and not agents of social vices.

Ogbuebunu kika-Cracks is Event and Media Director, Miss Ada Ogwashi

