One of the new Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, JMK, has revealed that she abandoned her call to bar so that she could be on the show.

JMK made this known while discussing with Angel, as the duo was trying to get acquainted with each other, following the addition of JMK and three others on the show.

According to JMK, she forfeited her call to bar because of the show as she had to choose between both. She said that since her result came out very well, she’ll be able to do her call to bar later but BBNaija was an opportunity that couldn’t wait.

She said, “It was tough for me and I was losing it. It was between what my parents would think obviously; ‘After you spend six years and you did not make your call to bar?’ Then, there was me trying to make a decision for myself.

“The opportunity that comes with this is huge. I’m not saying law school is not important but this is huge. So if I can have it both ways, why should I leave one for the other?

“It’s not like the call to bar is running. If I didn’t go now, I’ll not come to Big Brother again.”

JMK also said that she’s glad that she’s finally into the show as she added, “I don’t know. I feel like if I wasn’t meant to be here, I wouldn’t be.”

https://punchng.com/why-i-abandoned-my-call-to-bar-for-bbnaija-jmk/

