Why Secondus Cannot Preside Over PDP National Convention – Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the elders in the party, especially members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) for saving the party from implosion.

Following attempts to forcefully remove Prince Uche Secondus from office and attempt by the forces loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to set up a Caretaker Committee, the PDP BoT led by Senator Walid Jibrin had met with the party governors and other stakeholders where a deal was struck that the convention earlier scheduled to hold in December be brought forward to October.

It was also resolved that while Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee are eligible to contest, they will not be the ones to organise the convention as a Convention Committee will be set up by the party.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Bode George said the manner in which the crisis was resolved showed that there is a clear distinction between the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “It is not the first time this will happen I am glad that the PDP is back stronger. I am also glad the way all the elders got up and saved the party because we were wobbling very badly”

“When people are talking about whether the NWC should go or shouldn’t go, from experience, I know that there is no perpetuity in the administration of a political party. They are there for a time and the congresses and convention are right here ahead of us. So, the first thing to do is to set up a national convention committee that will run the whole congresses. They (NWC) cannot be part of it”.

“If any of them want to contest, fine but they shouldn’t be the ones organizing the convention. How can you be a judge in your own case? They have had their time and the failure or success of their periods will be on the pages of history. Enough is enough!”.

“For me, we thank God that that meeting went very well today and I am confident that we will resolve everything. That is the beauty of the PDP as against APC. We have a track record and culture”.

“There is nobody who owns the PDP. It is a political party that should be for all comers. But the managers must realise that they must not disregard the constitution which is the soul of our party.When you start acting outside the constitution and making it look as if the party is your private company, then something is wrong”

https://independent.ng/secondus-bode-george-laud-pdp-elders-for-saving-party-from-implosion/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

