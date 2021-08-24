Why Uche Secondus Was Sacked By The Court – TonyeBrcanista

Prince Uche Secondus, the now suspended National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party was suspended by his ward chapter.

The suspension was ratified by Andoni LGA chapter, where he hails from.

The suspension was also ratified by the Rivers State Executive Committee of PDP.

On this above ground, it became lawful for the court to grant the prayers seeking restraining of Secondus because a suspended member of the party cannot function in any capacity as he has lost all rights and privileges by the suspension.

Let’s also recall that a former national chairman of PDP, Dr Nwodo, also lost his position due to issues he had with his ward chapter.

Tonye Barcanista✅

