Why Your Stomach Looks Big And Unattractive

In this short pieces of write up I will be sharing with you the few reasons why your stomach looks big .Belly fat refers to fat around the abdomen

Causes either by lifestyle or physiological or nature

1. Sugary Foods and Beverages

Many people take in more sugar every day than they realize.High-sugar foods include cakes and candies, along with choices like muffins and frozen yogurt. flavored coffee drinks and sweet tea are among the most popular sugar-sweetened beverages and chocolate

2. Alcohol

Can have both healthful and harmful effects.

When consumed in moderate amounts, especially may lower your risk of heart attacks and strokes

However, high alcohol intake may lead to inflammation, liver disease and other health problems

Some studies have shown that alcohol suppresses fat burning and that excess calories from alcohol are partly stored as belly fat — hence the term “beer belly”

Studies have linked high alcohol intake to weight gain around the middle. One study found that men who consumed more than three drinks per day were 80% more likely to have excess belly fat than men who consumed less alcohol

The quantity of alcohol consumed within a 24-hour period also appears to play a role.

In another study, daily drinkers who consumed less than one drink per day tended to have the least abdominal fat, while those who drank less often but consumed four or more drinks on “drinking days” were most likely to have excess belly fat .

3. A Low Fiber Diet Eating foods high in fiber is important for maintaining good health and controlling your weight. Some types of fiber can stabilize your hunger hormones, helping you feel full while reducing caloric absorption.Diets high in refined carbs and low in fiber have the opposite effect on appetite and weight gain, leading to increased levels of unhealthy belly fat.

4. Pregnancy After pregnancy, your belly changes shape. Your uterus drops, and the abdominal muscles shift around. These alterations can make it difficult for your body to regain muscular strength. This leaves subcutaneous fat showing front and center until the musculature is regained.

5. Menopause It is common for women to gain belly fat during menopause During puberty, the hormone estrogen tells the body to begin storing fat on the hips and thighs to prepare for pregnancy. While this subcutaneous fat isn’t harmful, the excess fat can be difficult to lose . Menopause officially occurs a year after a woman has her last menstrual period. Around this time, the woman’s estrogen levels plummet, which causes fat to be stored around the abdomen rather than on the hips and thighs.

6. Genetics : In 2014, researchers identified three new genes linked with an increased waist-to-hip ratio and belly fat, including two only found in women.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

