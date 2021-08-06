Wife Celebrates Husband For Bagging PhD After He Worked As A Waiter – (Photos)

A Nigerian relationship coach, Dr. Mayowa Dudushewa Ekundayo who is based in New Zealand has advised women not to look down on men who are still struggling financially else they will end up missing great life partners, IgbereTV reports.

Dr. Mayowa, who is a mother of two, married to Internationally acclaimed Preacher and Motivational speaker, Dr. Samuel Ekundayo, gave the advice on Thursday, August 5.

She stated that she met her husband when he was doing his Masters programme and struggling financially so had to work as a waiter in a restaurant.

Not minding his financial state then, she agreed to date him because she looked looked beyond his struggle and saw a hardworking man with vision and clear purpose.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“It was a day of joy when my husband bagged his PhD. I was very happy and fulfilled because we started the journey together!

When we met 6 years prior, he was doing his Masters programme but was struggling financially and had to support himself by working as a waiter in a restaurant.

I still said “Yes” to him when he asked me for a relationship because I saw beyond his present struggle.

I saw a man who had a vision, clear about his purpose, hard working and loved me. I was ready to “suffer” with him because I knew I would also “reign” with him. It was only a matter of time.

Many ladies today want a ready-made man. A man they would not need to “suffer” with but only “reign” with.

Please, don’t look down on a guy just because of his present financial state!

Don’t lose a great guy!

Don’t despise the days of humble beginnings.

I hope this helps someone?

#ThrowbackThursday

#LoveIsBeautiful

#HumbleBeginnings”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSMTG0pFcqJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Responding to the post, her husband thanked her for being with him from the begining.

“Thank you Jesus! Thanks Darling for being there since day one. My number one Fan” he wrote.



https://igberetvnews.com/1397229/wife-celebrates-husband-bagging-phd-worked-waiter-photos/

