Wife Leaves Her Husband To Live With Her Rapist While The Case Is Still In Court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

A woman who was allegedly raped by her customer has abandoned her husband to live with the rapist before the court hearing the matter could give a ruling.

Nigerian lawyer, Malachy Odo who shared the mind-blowing development said the alleged rape victim’s husband reported the case to the police after she informed him about her ordeal.

According to the woman, she was raped by a customer in a hotel, an ordeal she complained to her husband about and he decided to deal with the said rapist legally.

However, interestingly, before police investigations into the matter could end for the court to make a ruling on the matter, the rape victim has left her husband’s home and moved in with the rapist.

Lawyer Malachy Odo who lamented the new development to the rape case said it brings an end to the court proceedings too.

“As lawyers, the things we see and the stories we hear on a daily basis, can be mind-blowing.

“A wife claims she was raped by a customer in a hotel. The husband reports to the police and in the middle of the investigation, the wife moves in with the alleged rapist.

Case closed,” Malachy Odo wrote on Twitter



https://www.pulse.com.gh/filla/married-woman-leaves-husband-to-live-with-her-rapist-while-the-case-is-still-in-court/39m7fjx

