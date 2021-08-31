Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Housemaid For Breaking Plate (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A member of Christ Embassy Church located opposite Government House Umuahia, Abia State Mrs. Zazi David, is currently offering explanations to men of the state police command following allegation that she scaled hot water mixed with pepper on her househelp, 10-year-old Ifunanya in their apartment located at a housing estate behind Saclux Paint off Aba Road, in Umuahia

A source told NAIJACOVER that the fatally injured Ifunanya had come to church few weeks back with her injury. When interrogated over the state of her domestic servant, Mrs. David claimed that the victim mistakenly poured herself hot water she had earlier prepared to take her bath with. Yet unperturbed over her heinous wickedness, she was said to have raised her voice against the presiding pastor of the church who had insisted in knowing the truth.

Findings from NAIJACOVER indicated Mrs. David, a native of Aboh Mbaise, Imo State has at several occasions meted inhuman treatments against the househelp said to be an orphan, resulting to visible marks of violence on her body. The latest however left the victim’s skin peeled off, a development that has since attracted condemnation. When brought to the police station, the victim could neither sit nor lie down as a result of the severity of injury she incurred.

An online report further says, “The cat was let out of the bag last week Sunday when the suspect forced the little girl to drink boiling hot water with pepper. This time, the horrendous attack burnt the little girl’s lips, her mouth, throat, voice box as well as esophagi, thus making it difficult for the girl to even breathe’. It further says, “Perhaps, fearing that the girl may die in her home, Mrs. Zazi had to take the girl to a local chemist for treatment, NaijaCover Reports.

The patent medicine dealer on seeing the enormous wounds inflicted on the girl advised the woman to take the girl to a hospital, but the suspect rejected the suggestion, prompting the patent medicine dealer to raise alarm.” The victim who is currently receiving medical attention is said to require extensive surgery on her body to get well again.

PPRO of Abia State command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, to NaijaCover, assuring that the suspect will be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigation.

