Woman Wears Wedding Dress To Dunamis Church To Get Marital Breakthrough (Photo)

Woman Wears Wedding Dress To Dunamis Church In Order To Get Marital Breakthrough (Photo)

A Nigerian woman seeking marital breakthrough wore a wedding dress to Dunamis church, Abuja on Sunday August 1 2021, IgbereTV reports.

The daughter of the senior pastor of the church, Deborah Paul-Enenche, shared the said lady’s photo on Facebook with the caption;

”Woman in slide two got a leading from God (on her way from England to Nigeria) to wear a wedding dress in today’s service in order to get her marital breakthrough”

https://www.facebook.com/335509344363899/posts/489045902343575/?app=fbl