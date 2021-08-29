Yahoo Boy allegedly stabbed to death after receiving N50 Million Alert

Residents of the Okuokoko Community, in Delta State, were thrown into mourning after a 20-year-old Clinton, a suspected internet fraudster was stabbed to death by his friends after he allegedly made N50 million on Friday.



We gathered that the deceased’s death came after he celebrated his mother’s birthday in early August at Ovie Palace Road in Uvwie Local Government Area.



According to multiple reports, the victim was in HK, a building housing many internet fraudsters, with his friends when the bank alerted him around 3 am on Friday. He was stabbed to death after he screamed for joy.



His assailants were accosted by vigilantes while they were trying to take Clinton’s body to his mother. They were however allowed through after bribing the vigilantes.



The killers succeeded in carrying and handing over the remains of the deceased to his mother, simply identified as Onome, who rushed him to the Central Hospital, Ekpan, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.



Immediately after the deceased was buried, his killers called his mother and informed her that they were on their way to Sokoto State to obtain money to organize a befitting burial for him.



The incident has thrown the Baptist Church in Okuokoko Community, where the deceased was a member of the Royal Ambassador, into mourning.



The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Ari Mohammed Ali, is yet to comment on the matter.- Citizen News

Typical Yahoo Boys

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...