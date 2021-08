Popular musician, Yinka Ayefele is sad at the moment. He lost his closest pal and director of corporate affairs of his Fresh FM, David Ajiboye. GISTMASTER could not immediately confirm the cause of Ajiboye’s death but sources disclosed that he was involved in an accident recently.

Ajiboye is one of Nigeria’s popular entertainment journalists and he worked with Tribune newspaper,Ibadan. He is also known to be well travelled.

