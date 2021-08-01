‘You Are Alive In My Heart’: Eucharia Anunobi Mourns Rachel Oniga (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has mourned her colleague, Rachel Oniga.

Hmmmm . They say you’re dead .

But you’re alive in my heart and spirit.

You honoured me , not minding the distance , on one of the happiest day of my life by going out of your way to come for my pH.D conferment on the 30th of May .

In the saddest moment of my life , losing my only son and child , you were there . A sweet soul you’re indeed . Encouraging me and always calling me : my beautiful darling ‼️

And you were the one that encouraged me to go ahead and breastfeed, that breastfeeding is not the reason for a woman having sagging or droppy breast , that it is genetically engineered and true to your words , am still all shades beautiful , just like you were all shades beautiful even after you breastfed three children ‼️

Aunty Rachel, you added value to me .

My thoughts of you are only beautiful as you were beautiful. You have ran your cause aunty Rachael Oniga . May it be well with the family you left behind �



