‘You Can Be Whatever You Want To Be’ Is A Big Lie – Williams Uchemba

Popular Nollywood Actor, Williams Uchemba, has taken to his social media page to share his opinion on being motivated by the famous quote ‘you can be whatever you want to be’.

According to the Actor, that saying has led many to an early grave.

His post on Instagram reads ;

One of the biggest lies I believed all my life, and till date still see people make the same mistake, is the lie that YOU CAN BE WHATEVER YOU WANT TO BE. This sentence has led so many people to their untimely death, frustration and hopelessness.

Imagine telling a sofa you can be a fridge or a fridge you can be a bed if you believe. Before the manufacturer of the sofa even started manufacturing it, he already knew the purpose of the sofa and the problem it would solve. The manufacture finished the product in his mind even before he started.

Just like the sofa, fridge and bed every individual on earth was created for a different purpose but, the biggest problem they are faced with is HOW TO DISCOVER THEIR PURPOSE. Whenever a product is created there are usually two ways for one to know the purpose of that product (1) ask the manufacturer or (2) read the manual that comes with the product.

You are a product that was created by a manufacturer(God) who before you were born knows what you will become ( Jeremiah 1:5

Before I formed you in the womb I knew you;

Before you were born I sanctified you;

I ordained you a prophet to the nations.”) and how you will be function better, but we live in a world that is constantly trying to figure out their purpose ,reading everything and asking everyone except the one that created. When you stick to the manufacturer that created you (God) and the Manuel he provided( The word of God) I bet you that the purpose why you are on earth will manifest.

DONT BE WHAT YOU WANT TO BE, BE WHAT GOD HAS CALLED YOU TO BE BECAUSE ITS ONLY THEN WILL YOU FIND GRACE TO EXCEL�



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZLaS8sn-3/

