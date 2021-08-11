Young Herdsman Caught Hiding In The Bush With AK-47 Rifle Arrested In Ogun (Photo)

Men of the Ogun state police command on Tuesday, August 10, apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, with one AK 47 riffle.

The suspect was arrested following information received by the DPO Imeko divisional headquarters that two young Fulani boys were sighted at CAC Oha forest Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area Ak 47 riffle.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest said upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilized his men, other stakeholders like the hunters, Vigilante men, so safe corps and stormed the said forest. He said after hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 riffle, and he was promptly arrested.

Opeyemi said the arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be a member of kidnap syndicates who has been terrorizing the area for quite some time now.

He added that the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehending other members of his gang.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/gun-wielding-herdsman-arrested-in-ogun-photo.html

