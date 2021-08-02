Yusuf Buhari & Fianceé Start Pre-Wedding Activities With Polo Tournament (Pics)

Yusuf Buhari, the son of the Nigerian President is set to tie the knot with the second daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Zahra Ado-Bayero, on the 20th of August, 2021.

As the wedding is fast approaching, the soon-to-be couple have started their prewedding festivities with a special Polo Tournament.

The Polo Tournament was organised by their friends and family during the weekend, and was attended by some friends and family members of the couple.

The tournament was also graced by the newlywed daughter of the Bauchi State Governor, Fatima Zahra Bala and her husband, Malah Sheriff.

Yusuf Buhari who is the only surviving son of the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford, United Kingdom in 2016 with his sister Zahra