Zlatan Ibile’s Fans Scramble Inside Dirty Water To Get Money He Sprayed (Video)

Singer Zlatan Ibile’s Fans Scramble Inside Dirry Water to Get Money He Sprayed (Photos, Video)

A video making the rounds on social media showed the moment some fans of Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibiles scrambled in dirty water to get the money he sprayed during a performance in Lagos, IgbereTV reports.

During the performance, the singer decided to throw some cash into the air. This led to some of the singer’s overzealous fans scrambling to get some of the money.

A number of them into waded into dirty water just to get their hands on some of the singer’s cash that fell in the water.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS62j2agPfC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utNywWGRnvg

