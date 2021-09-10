10 Dogs Owned By Anambra School Proprietor Feast On 2-Year-Old Prospective Pupil

Ten dogs belonging to the proprietor of Global Growth Academy, Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have reportedly devoured a two-year-old prospective pupil.

The school owner was identified as Chinedu Oka, a UK returnee fondly called Chinedu Okaa London.

A resident said, “A parent took the child to the school for enrollment on Monday when the incident happened. The owner of the school rears dogs in the school premises, despite the community’s warning against it.

“While the parent of the child was perfecting the documentation and registration of the child, the child wandered off.

“On sighting the baby, the dogs rushed at him and dragged him into their pen where about 10 of them devoured the two-year-old boy without any school official on hand to rescue him.

“The Nteje community, where the incident happened, culturally prohibits rearing of dogs. It’s a taboo to rear dogs here. The UK returnee was warned, but he refused to adhere to the community’s instructions.”

Continuing, the source said that, irked by the incident, the vigilante youths in the community invaded the school compound and shot the dogs dead.

The traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, confirmed the incident.

He said that Chinedu Okaa London knew that dogs were prohibited in Nteje community but still went ahead to rear them

“The young man knows that we don’t accommodate dogs in our community and he went ahead to surround himself with dogs despite warning from the community.

“To us, the young man committed murder and it is an abomination in our community to kill someone.

“We have handed him over to the appropriate authorities and we will make sure that justice is served because we don’t condone evil.

“The youths have killed and burnt the dogs and we are in support of their action,” the traditional ruler stated.

Meanwhile, the school has been deserted as patients hurriedly withdrew their children and wards on hearing about the tragic incident.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, adding that the situation had been put under control.



https://punchng.com/10-dogs-owned-by-school-proprietor-feast-on-two-year-old-pupil-in-anambra/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...