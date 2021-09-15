15-Year-Old Kidnapped In Enugu, Converted To Islam In Kaduna, To Be Married Off (Pix)

Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu shared this:

15 YEAR OLD JSS 2 STUDENT CHIOMA CHINEDU HYPNOTIZED AND ABOUT TO BE MARRIED TO A SUITOR IN KADUNA STATE.

Because it’s us, this will not make headline. The story of Chioma Chinedu, 15 year old JSS 2 student from Enugu State, abducted and converted to Islam in Anchau village Kaduna State should be a worry to us.

As at this moment, Chioma is no where to be found as her abductors have refused to let her go. She has been Hypnotized and about to be married off to a suitor #retrievechioma

I wish to commend the Igbo Communities for their effort and will continue to collaborate together till she’s out and get rehabilitated.

Nobody is against any religion but Chioma don’t deserve this mental torture and forced marriage.

Hypnotize is to influence, control, or direct completely, as by personal charm, words, or domination.

Harrison Gwamnishu

Child Rights



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=6936395916386319&id=100000479373538

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...