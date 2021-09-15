15-year Old Marriage Collapses As Husband & Wife Engage In Alleged Adultery

The game of deceit has played out between a man, Abiodun Omotoyinbo and his wife, Taiwo, leading to the destruction of their 15-year old marriage over alleged adultery by both parties in Ekiti State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that while the husband, Abiodun, alleged in Court that he caught his wife with another man, the wife revealed how he impregnated another woman in the same adultery mess.

Thus, the Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti dissolved the marriage between Mr. Abiodun and his wife, Taiwo, on grounds of adultery.

Delivering Judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs. Yemisi Ojo, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the union.

Mrs. Ojo ordered both parties to go their separate ways as they stand unmarried and ordered that the 9-year old child of the union should remain with Omotoyinbo.

The Court ordered the father to be responsible for the payment of the child’s school fees and Abiodun to allow the child see the mother.

The petitioner, Abiodun Omotoyinbo, 36, who is a farmer, in his evidence told the Court that the respondent was the mother of his child and prayed for the dissolution marriage because he alleged to have caught her on several occasions committing adultery and she never showed any remorse.

“She threatened my life with fetish substances and has also threatened the life of the woman, who is pregnant for me.

Her threat came true because my woman is yet to give birth one year after she took in” he said.

