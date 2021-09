178th game! Ronaldo overtakes Casillas as the player with the most appearances in UCL history

Cristiano Ronaldo i make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition’s history.

https://www.thescore.com/eng_fed/news/2199808/amp

