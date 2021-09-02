2 UNIOSUN Graduates Die In Accident On Their Way To NYSC Camp

The management of Osun State University, Osogbo on Thursday mourned the death of two of its former students who died in a road accident that occurred along Lokoja-Abuja Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Ademola Adesoji, who declined to release the details of those involved, said four former students of the institution were involved in the road mishap.

He, however,, added that two of them survived while two lives were lost to the accident.

Adesoji said while three of the prospective corps members, including the two that died, were heading for Kaduna, the last one was heading to Kano state.

He further explained that immediately the accident occurred on Wednesday, the survivor contacted the institution.

“And we immediately informed the management of National Youth Service Corps Scheme.

“Four of our ex students were involved. Three of them are male and one female. Two died in the accident. But we spoke with the two that survived and monitored their movement up to hospital.

“Our Students Affairs Unit also notified the NYSC leadership and the management of the scheme responded immediately. The two that died were heading to Kaduna NYSC Orientation Camp. The four of them travelled in a vehicle they hired from Osogbo.

“The University condole with the families of the deceased. We mourn them,” Adesoji said.



https://punchng.com/two-prospective-members-die-on-way-to-nysc-camp-uniosun-mourns/?amp

